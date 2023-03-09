Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Insider Sells $2,104,800.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ACGLN stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
