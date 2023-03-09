Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells 65,167 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00.
AppLovin Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,028. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $96,920,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
