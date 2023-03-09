Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Purchases £150,000 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.22) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($180,375.18).

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

LON MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.09) on Thursday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 815 ($9.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,363.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 621.29.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,545.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mattioli Woods

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 850 ($10.22) to GBX 830 ($9.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.