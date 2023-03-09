Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Purchases £150,000 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.22) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($180,375.18).
Mattioli Woods Price Performance
LON MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.09) on Thursday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 815 ($9.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,363.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 621.29.
Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,545.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
Read More
