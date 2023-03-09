Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) Director Roger A. Strauch purchased 100 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,744.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.09. 40,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,497. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.