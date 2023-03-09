Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires 73,064 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Campbell purchased 73,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$24,695.63 ($16,574.25).

Christopher Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Academies Australasia Group alerts:

On Friday, December 30th, Christopher Campbell purchased 73,064 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$29,079.47 ($19,516.42).

Academies Australasia Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.18.

About Academies Australasia Group

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges and offers approximately 150 qualifications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.