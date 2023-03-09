Informa (LON:INF) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.02) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.22) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 725 ($8.72) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 712.86 ($8.57).

INF stock traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 678.42 ($8.16). 4,648,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,034. Informa has a one year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.00) and a one year high of GBX 707.60 ($8.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,522.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 661.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 602.41.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

