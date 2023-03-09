Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.70. Independence shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

Independence Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACQR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Independence by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,204,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,077 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Independence by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,324,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,351 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $14,994,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at $12,366,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Independence by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 540,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

