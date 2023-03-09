Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 4,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOMN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.