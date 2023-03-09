iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Shares Down 0.9%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $11.00. 12,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

