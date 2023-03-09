IDEX Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $35.92 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00426727 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.61 or 0.28846348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

