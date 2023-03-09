IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.93% of IDEX worth $592,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX opened at $223.44 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

