Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ibstock Price Performance

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 170.90 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 144.97 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.52). The company has a market capitalization of £671.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBST. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.16) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.