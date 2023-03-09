Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

NYSE:HUM opened at $489.31 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.