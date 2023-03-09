Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €64.86 ($69.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 12 month high of €66.50 ($70.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.61.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

