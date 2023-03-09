Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 2,515,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,707. The company has a market cap of $389.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

