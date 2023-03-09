Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk Sells 57,000 Shares

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,911,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,383.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 337,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 314,896 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 780,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

