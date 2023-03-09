Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,051 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hostess Brands worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,046,000 after purchasing an additional 229,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

