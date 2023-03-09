HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading 0.3% Higher

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €79.20 ($84.26) and last traded at €79.00 ($84.04). 10,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.75 ($83.78).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($119.15) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

