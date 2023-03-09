Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.14 and its 200-day moving average is $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

