Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.43) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HSX. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.21) to GBX 1,285 ($15.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.25).

Hiscox Stock Performance

HSX stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,135 ($13.65). 332,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,008.21. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,152 ($13.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

