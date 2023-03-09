Hibbett’s (HIBB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.