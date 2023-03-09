HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. 558,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,326. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

