HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CEO Michael Jennings Sells 50,000 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 2,619,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.