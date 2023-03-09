Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 3,527 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HES opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

