Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 3,527 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hess Price Performance
Shares of HES opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $160.52.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hess Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.