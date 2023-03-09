Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Truist Financial

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $96.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 34.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

