Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.73) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.69) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Price Performance

BOOT stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 235 ($2.83). 62,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.58. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 225 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.20). The company has a market cap of £314.27 million, a P/E ratio of 758.06, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Insider Activity at Henry Boot

Henry Boot Company Profile

In other Henry Boot news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,960 ($120,202.02). 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.