Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €67.66 ($71.98) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($137.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.06.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.