HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $83,190.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Up 0.0 %

HEICO stock opened at $172.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HEICO

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.