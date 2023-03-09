Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.84% of Heartland Financial USA worth $70,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $334,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

