Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.20 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Headlam Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:HEAD opened at GBX 318.63 ($3.83) on Thursday. Headlam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($4.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 330.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.29. The stock has a market cap of £256.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.81) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Headlam Group

In other Headlam Group news, insider Robin George Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($19,179.89). 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

