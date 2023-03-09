Head to Head Survey: Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) & LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and LiveXLive Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 3.90 -$1.63 million N/A N/A LiveXLive Media $93.49 million 1.05 -$41.82 million ($0.59) -2.12

Yoshiharu Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveXLive Media.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveXLive Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and LiveXLive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

Summary

Yoshiharu Global beats LiveXLive Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

