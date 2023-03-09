Head to Head Comparison: Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) vs. Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Metro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Empire shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Empire N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metro and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Metro and Empire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 9.75 Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 10.20

Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Metro and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metro presently has a consensus price target of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 48.78%. Empire has a consensus price target of $43.92, suggesting a potential upside of 64.82%. Given Empire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empire is more favorable than Metro.

Summary

Empire beats Metro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

