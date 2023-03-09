Head-To-Head Analysis: Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) versus IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and IN8bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.26) -1.07

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A IN8bio N/A -83.59% -71.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 1 0 0 2.00 IN8bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

IN8bio has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 529.63%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IN8bio beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

