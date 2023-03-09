HC Wainwright Weighs in on Coherus BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Coherus BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coherus BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CHRS opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 636,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 260,457 shares during the period. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 196,496 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

