HC Wainwright Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $20.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 212.01% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 274,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

