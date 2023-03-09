Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $32.21. 75,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 118,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Specifically, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $414,072.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $840,001. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

