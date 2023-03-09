Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Shares Down 1.5%

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.34 and last traded at C$9.36. Approximately 12,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 31,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.47.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
