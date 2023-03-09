Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) Plans GBX 1.80 Dividend

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

HSD opened at GBX 48.21 ($0.58) on Thursday. Hansard Global has a 52-week low of GBX 32.40 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.50 ($0.64). The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of £66.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.49.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Hansard Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.