Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($223.40) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($193.62) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €182.40 ($194.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €183.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €171.97. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($123.80).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

