Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €209.00 Price Target at DZ Bank

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €209.00 ($222.34) price objective by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($168.19) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($193.62) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($239.36) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.1 %

FRA:HNR1 traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €182.40 ($194.04). The stock had a trading volume of 95,120 shares. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($123.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €171.97.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.