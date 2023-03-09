Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HASI stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.