Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
Hammond Manufacturing Stock Performance
Hammond Manufacturing has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$2.38.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.