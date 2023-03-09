GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
GTN Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.
GTN Company Profile
