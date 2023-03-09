GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 1.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 32,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 99,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
GT Biopharma Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
Featured Articles
