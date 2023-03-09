GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 1.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 32,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 99,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

