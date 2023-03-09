Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GROV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

GROV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 445,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Grove Collaborative has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

