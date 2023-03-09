Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.51. 690,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 969,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,360. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.