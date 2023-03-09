Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells $352,911.13 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $352,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 305.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 613,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

