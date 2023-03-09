Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells $352,911.13 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $352,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10.
Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.
Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 305.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 613,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
