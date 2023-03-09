Grin Price Reaches $0.0569 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $851,281.08 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00372256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00702354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00535039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

