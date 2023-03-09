Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 74,296 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GDYN opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

