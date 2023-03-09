Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 177,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

Insider Activity at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.